Mayfield will move back to a reserve role after interim coach Steve Wilks named Sam Darnold as the Panthers' Week 12 starting quarterback Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

With PJ Walker currently sidelined due to a high-ankle sprain, Mayfield got the nod under center this past Sunday at Baltimore, completing 21 of 33 passes for 196 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 13-3 loss. Wilks evidently saw enough and will move on to a third No. 1 QB in as many games Sunday versus the Broncos. Mayfield thus will have to wait for another chance to direct Carolina's offense.