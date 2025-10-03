Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Out for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith-Wade (chest) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Smith-Wade didn't practice all week after sustaining a chest injury in the Panthers' Week 4 loss to the Patriots, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. The second-year pro has impressed in his first season as a full-time starter, recording 10 total tackles and one pick-six through Carolina's first four games this season. While he's out in Week 5, Akayleb Evans and Corey Thornton could see increased reps with the Panthers' first-team defense.
More News
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: First career pick-six in Week 3•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Back with the team for OTAs•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Placed on IR•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Out for Week 17•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Nabs first career interception•
-
Panthers' Chau Smith-Wade: Impresses in first NFL start•