Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he doesn't expect any changes to McCaffrey's preseason routine, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old running back missed 13 games in 2020 and 10 more in 2021, after starting his career with three consecutive 16-game seasons, including a legendary 2021 in which he outscored every other player by at least 55 PPR points (and every RB by at least 155). That upside has McCaffrey going top five in fantasy leagues this summer, even with the injury concerns and Carolina's shaky situation at quarterback, where Baker Mayfield will challenge Sam Darnold for the starting job. McCaffrey hasn't touched the ball in a preseason game since 2019 and has stayed healthy throughout training camp each year, with all his injuries instead occurring during regular-season games (always a risk when handling so many snaps and touches). The good news is that he didn't have to rehab from surgery this offseason, and it seems he's been healthy since spring (or even earlier) after ending 2021 on injured reserve with a sprained ankle. The Panthers signed D'Onta Foreman to compete with Chuba Hubbad for the backup RB job, but neither figures to see many carries behind McCaffrey when the Panthers host the Browns in their regular-season opener Sunday, Sept. 11.