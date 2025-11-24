The Panthers have elevated Dallas from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday's contest against San Francisco, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Dallas has previously appeared in two regular-season games with Carolina this year, having been a part of the team's active roster at the time. In that span he primarily contributed in the return game, and logged just one carry for zero yards on offense. Versus the 49ers, Dallas will figure to similarly handle a reserve role behind Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard and Trevor Etienne, while potentially also fielding kick returns. He'll revert to the practice squad after Monday's contest.