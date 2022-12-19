site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-eddy-pineiro-another-big-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Eddy Pineiro: Another big game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pineiro made all three of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Steelers.
Pineiro's field goals all came in the fourth quarter, when he was successful from 29, 32 and 52 yards. The veteran has been hot lately, totaling 49 points over his last five games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read