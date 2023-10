Pineiro made all three of his field-goal attempts but missed his only extra-point try in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Texans.

Pineiro converted from 46 and 37 yards prior to making a 23-yarder as time expired. With his last kick clinching Carolina's first win of the season, Pineiro compensated for missing a PAT earlier on Sunday. Through seven games, he now sports 47 points.