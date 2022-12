Pineiro made all three of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Week 16's 37-23 win over the Lions.

Pineiro has been on fire lately, totaling double-digit points in five of his last six games, including four straight. His performance Saturday came thanks to field-goal makes from 37, 40 and 36 yards. Fueled by his recent hot streak, Pineiro now ranks fifth league-wide in scoring at his position.