Panthers' Eddy Pineiro: Makes all kicks
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pineiro made his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers.
Pineiro converted from 49 yards on his only field goal. Although he went a sixth straight game without missing, Sunday's total of six points marked Pineiro's lowest since Week 11.
