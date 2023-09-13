Pineiro made his only field-goal attempt and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.
Pineiro converted from 43 yards on his field goal. With only four total points, he'll hope rookie quarterback Bryce Young puts him in more scoring positions in Week 2 versus the Saints.
