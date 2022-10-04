site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Eddy Pineiro: Makes both kicks
Pineiro made his only field-goal attempt and extra-point try in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Cardinals.
Pineiro nailed a 54-yard field goal, continuing his strong start with the Panthers. Through four games, the veteran has made all 14 of his kicks, totaling 30 points along the way.
