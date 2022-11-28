Pineiro converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his point-after tries in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Broncos.

Pineiro converted kicks from 42, 26 and 36 yards to give the Panthers defense some extra cushion in a game where the Denver offense struggled to move the ball. Added to the Carolina roster at the conclusion of the preseason after Zane Gonzalez (core) was placed on injured reserve, Pineiro has brought some stability to the kicking game. He's knocked down 22 of 24 field-goal tries on the season, with his 91.7 percent conversion rate ranking sixth among all NFL kickers with at least 15 attempts.