Pineiro made a 42-yard field goal as time expired and converted his only extra point in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Saints.

Pineiro ended the season with a bang, clinching a Panthers victory with his final kick of the campaign. Despite costly misses in Week 8's overtime loss to the Falcons serving as a midseason hiccup, Pineiro was otherwise highly reliable, making 33 of 35 field goals and 30 of 32 extra points this year. In total, his 129 points tied for the sixth most league-wide at his position, putting him in a great spot to cash in as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.