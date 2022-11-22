site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Eddy Pineiro: Makes only kick
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pineiro made his only field-goal try but did not attempt any extra points in Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Ravens.
Pineiro hit a 32-yarder on his only field goal. The veteran will hope for a larger workload in Week 12 versus the Broncos.
