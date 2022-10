Pineiro made three of four field-goal attempts but didn't have any extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers.

Pineiro opened the game by sending a 41-yard field goal wide left, marking his first missed kick as a Panther. However, by rebounding with makes from 43, 37 and 34 yards, Pineiro still brought his season tally to a commendable 39 points through five games.