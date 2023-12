Pineiro made all three of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Falcons.

Pineiro scored all of Carolina's points, converting field goals from 34, 25 and 23 yards. His final kick came while time expired, giving the Panthers their second victory of the season. Through 14 games, Pineiro has made 40 of his 45 total attempts, accounting for 88 points.