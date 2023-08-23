Pineiro (groin) kicked in the stadium Wednesday, but his longest kick was 43 yards, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Pineiro isn't known for having a big leg, but his range being limited to 43 yards Wednesday suggests he's taking it easy as he works his way back from a groin injury. In encouraging news, Pineiro said he felt good Wednesday, and coach Frank Reich affirmed that the team doesn't intend to bring in competition at kicker. It's unclear if Pineiro will be available for Friday's preseason finale against the Lions, but barring a setback, he'll be kicking Sept. 10 against the Falcons come Week 1.