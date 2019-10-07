Panthers' Joey Slye: Rough outing Sunday
Slye missed both his field-goal attempts and one of his five extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars.
Slye had been excellent through his first four NFL appearances, but showed some rookie vulnerability Sunday. Although his first miss was not only blocked, but was from an excusable distance of 56 yards, he missed wide right from 46 on his second attempt. Slye then sailed it right again on his final extra-point effort, which left the Panthers only up seven with under four minutes left. Overall, it was Slye's worst showing yet, and his first game with under eight points this season. He'll look to hone in his accuracy against the Bucs in London in Week 6.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...