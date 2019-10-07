Slye missed both his field-goal attempts and one of his five extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars.

Slye had been excellent through his first four NFL appearances, but showed some rookie vulnerability Sunday. Although his first miss was not only blocked, but was from an excusable distance of 56 yards, he missed wide right from 46 on his second attempt. Slye then sailed it right again on his final extra-point effort, which left the Panthers only up seven with under four minutes left. Overall, it was Slye's worst showing yet, and his first game with under eight points this season. He'll look to hone in his accuracy against the Bucs in London in Week 6.