Slye made all five of his field-goal attempts but missed his only extra-point try in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Chargers.

Slye nailed kicks from 29, 24, 30, 22 and 31 yards as Carolina's offense failed to score touchdowns from in close. The one time the Panthers did find the end zone, however, Slye's extra-point try was blocked. Although he'll be disappointed by having missed two of his five PATs so far, with a season-high 15 points Sunday, Slye still sports a healthy 30 through three weeks.