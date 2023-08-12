Mingo started Saturday's 27-0 preseason loss to the Jets but wasn't targeted.

Mingo played the team's first three drives along with starting quarterback Bryce Young, as well as veteran receivers Adam Thielen and DJ Chark. The rookie second-round pick didn't get onto the stat sheet, but Mingo was far from the only player to struggle in this lethargic performance from Carolina's offense. Mingo's usage as a top-three wide receiver out of the gate is encouraging, and he'll look to convert that playing time into production in the next preseason game against the Giants as he looks to hold off Terrace Marshall on the depth chart.