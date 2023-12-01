Mingo (Achilles) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Mingo was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant with what now appears to be a minor Achilles issue. He returned to full participation Friday and figures to occupy his usual role as a starting wide receiver, hoping to build on the modest success of his 4-60-0 receiving line from Week 12 amidst what's otherwise been an unproductive and inefficient rookie season.
