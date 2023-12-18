Mingo secured four of five targets for 32 yards in the Panthers' 9-7 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Mingo led the Panthers in receptions while tying for second in receiving yardage and serving as the runner-up in targets. The rookie second-round pick is still in search of his first career touchdown, but Mingo now has at least four receptions in three of the past four games, which is what passes for reliable in a middling Bryce Young-led air attack.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Mingo: Just 22 yards on nine targets•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Mingo: Career-best performance Sunday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Mingo: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Mingo: Dealing with Achilles issue•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Mingo: Paces Carolina's pass catchers•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Mingo: Catches one pass•