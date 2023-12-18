Mingo secured four of five targets for 32 yards in the Panthers' 9-7 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Mingo led the Panthers in receptions while tying for second in receiving yardage and serving as the runner-up in targets. The rookie second-round pick is still in search of his first career touchdown, but Mingo now has at least four receptions in three of the past four games, which is what passes for reliable in a middling Bryce Young-led air attack.