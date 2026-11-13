Brooks (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at New Orleans after being limited in practice throughout the week, Kassidy Hill of panthers.com reports.

Brooks remains on injured reserve and isn't likely to be activated by the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline Saturday. He was listed as a full practice participant at the beginning of the week, but coach Dave Canales revealed Friday that there was a reporting error with Brooks and CB Mike Jackson (groin), both of whom should have been listed as limited. Both were then listed as limited Thursday and Friday, with 'doubtful' designations for Sunday's game. Brooks appears on track to return for Week 11 or 12, at which point he could take a few touches away from Chuba Hubbard.