Brooks (groin) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Brooks hasn't played since Week 2 due to a groin injury that required core-muscle surgery and a stint on injured reserve. The Panthers designated him for return from IR on Wednesday, and he kicked off Week 10 prep with an uncapped walkthrough. How Brooks is listed on the injury report when Carolina holds practice Thursday and/or Friday may be the determining factor in his chances to play Sunday at New Orleans.