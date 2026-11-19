Brooks (groin) remained a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

Brooks is still on injured reserve but appears to be tracking toward a Week 11 return against Baltimore on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard should remain head-and-shoulders above Brooks on the depth chart as the clear RB1 for Carolina, but the Panthers likely also want to use the rest of the season to see if Brooks can stay healthy for a stretch and produce when given opportunities. Brooks is worth adding in fantasy, but his role will need to be defined before plugging him in lineups.