Shenault caught all four of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Ravens.
Shenault played only 16 offensive snaps, contributing minimally after last week's 59 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Despite his big-play ability, Shenault's usage isn't consistent enough to offer very dependable weekly value.
