Anderson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Anderson made a brief appearance in Carolina's preseason opener before sitting out the second game. It sounds like the team will play some starters in the preseason finale this Friday against the Bills, including QB Baker Mayfield, but Anderson won't necessarily be ready for the contest. After that, he'd still have more than two weeks to prepare for a Week 1 home game against the Browns.
