The Panthers placed Hunt on injured reserve Monday after he tore his biceps in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Hunt will have surgery to repair the torn biceps, and his move to IR means that he'll have to miss the Panthers' next four games, and likely longer. A first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2024, Hunt had been a key cog along the Panthers' offensive line at right guard. Chandler Zavala is expected to replace him in the starting lineup beginning with Sunday's game against the Falcons.