Marshall (shoulder) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

For the second day in a row, Marshall received such a listing, giving him just one more chance to get back to all activity before Carolina potentially gives him a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Broncos. If he's available this weekend, he'll be working with his third quarterback in as many games, with interim coach Steve Wilks going with Sam Darnold under center.