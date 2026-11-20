Tremble (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Tremble put together a DNP-LP-LP practice log during Week 11 prep while managing a knee injury that he picked up during the Panthers' 20-17 win over the Saints in Week 10. Darren Waller (knee) is also listed as questionable, which leaves Mitchell Evans, Feleipe Franks and Ja'Tavion Sanders as the Panthers' healthy tight ends on the 53-man roster heading into the weekend. Tremble's status for Sunday's game may not officially be known until 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, when Carolina announces its list of inactive players.