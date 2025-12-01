Etienne caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Rams. He added four kick returns for 89 yards and one punt return for 15 yards.

The rookie from Georgia received an offensive touch for the second time in the Panthers' last five games and recorded the second-most total return yards (104) of his career during Sunday's win. Etienne has now rushed 20 times for 94 yards and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards over Carolina's first 13 games. Additionally, he's tallied 617 kick-return yards and 111 punt-return yards. The 21-year-old will likely remain a minor portion of the Panthers' offensive game plan following the team's Week 14 bye.