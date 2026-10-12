Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Brown (ankle) has "a chance" to return to practice this week, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

After landing on injured reserve following the Patriots' season-opening loss to the Seahawks, Brown has now missed the required four games and is eligible for activation beginning this week. Before the Patriots consider adding him back to the 53-man roster, however, Brown will need to have his 21-day practice window opened. The wideout was spotted walking without a limp last week, which suggests that he's made good progress in his recovery from a right high-ankle sprain and may be ready to mix into drills. If Brown ends up getting cleared to practice this week and looks good during his on-field work, he could have a realistic shot at suiting up this Sunday versus the Jets.