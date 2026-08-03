Patriots' A.J. Brown: Works through thumb issue

Though Brown dislocated his thumb during Monday's practice, he continued to work through the session afterward, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Per Daniels, the wideout -- whose chemistry with QB Drake Maye continues to grow -- finished the session with with four catches in practice. Given that he was able to work through his thumb issue Monday, we don't expect the wideout's practicing participation to be impacted going forward. The Patriots' preseason opener is Aug. 13 against the Colts, and it remains to be seen whether key starters like Brown will see action in the contest.