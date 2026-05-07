With regard to the right shoulder issue he managed ahead of Super Bowl LX, Maye noted Wednesday that he's doing "great," ESPN.com reports.

Mike Reiss of ESPN previously reported that Maye said he received a pain-killing injection for his throwing shoulder before his team's loss to the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, a game in which the QB completed 27 of 43 passing attempts for 295 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Since then, Maye indicates that he's had "no problems at all" on that front, while confirming that he didn't require an offseason procedure. As the coming campaign approaches, the Patriots return a number of the key skill players that Maye worked with in 2025, with free-agent addition Romeo Doubs representing a notable addition to a wide receiver corps that no longer includes Stefon Diggs. Additionally, there's plenty of speculation that A.J. Brown could be headed to New England (via a trade with Philadelphia) on or after June 1, and if that ends up being the case, Maye's 2026 fantasy prospects would be boosted by the addition of a true WR1.