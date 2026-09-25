Raridon (thigh) did not practice Thursday.

Raridon was injured in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Steelers. He practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday. However, the 22-year-old appeared to take a step back by missing Thursday's session. Raridon will have another opportunity to practice Friday or else he may carry an injury designation ahead of the Week 3 meeting with Jacksonville. The rookie appeared in both of the Patriots' games to begin the 2026 campaign, catching both targets for 32 yards and one touchdown.