Patriots' Eric Rowe: Out for Week 3
Rowe (groin) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.
Rowe, who dealt with a groin injury last season, practiced in limited fashion throughout this week. There was some hope he would be able to take the field against the Lions, but with him being ruled out, Jonathan Jones and Jason McCourty could see expanded roles.
