Patriots' Harold Landry: Questionable with knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landry (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Super Bowl LX.
Landry was unable to log a practice this week due to a knee injury that he aggravated in the Patriots' divisional round victory over the Texans. The linebacker could not suit up for last Sunday's AFC Championship Game win over the Broncos, and the lack of practice participation this week means he is likely trending down for Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks as well. Landry will have three more practices next week to upgrade his practice participation in an effort to dodge an injury designation before the big game.
