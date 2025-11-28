Henry (toe) practiced fully Friday.

After being deemed limited on Thursday's practice report, which was based on what the Patriots did on the field Wednesday, Henry returned to a full session Friday, which paves the way for the tight end to continue his key role in New England's offense Monday night against the Giants. Through 12 games to date, Henry -- who caught seven of his 10 targets for 115 yards and a TD in this past Sunday's win over the Bengals -- has maintained fantasy relevance by recording a 41-537-5 receiving line on 63 targets in that span.