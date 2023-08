Coach Bill Belichick confirmed Tuesday that Bolden is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Bolden, who was carted off the field during Saturday night's preseason game against the Packers after absorbing a hit from a teammate, was subsequently released from the hospital and slated to travel home with the the team Sunday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. At this stage, there's no timetable for the rookie cornerback's potential return to the field.