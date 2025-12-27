Westover (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.

Westover was not listed on the week's injury report, indicating that the illness likely arose Saturday. The fullback for the Patriots' offense will likely be a game-time decision, with his ability to suit up likely directly correlating to his immune system's ability to heal. If Westover is unable to play, D'Ernest Johnson or CJ Dippre could be asked to fill the fullback role against the Jets.