Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that Wilson is in the league's concussion protocol, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

The third-round rookie apparently suffered the concussion in Sunday night's win over the Ravens despite playing 100 percent of the offensive snaps. If Wilson is unable to play Sunday against the Jets, Ben Brown would likely get the start at left guard.

