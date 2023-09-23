Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against against the Jets, Chris Jones of Masslive.com reports.
Jones is attempting to return from a one-game absence. His status Sunday will likely depend on his pain tolerance in regards to his ankle. If he cannot go, Shaun Wade and Jalen Mills are candidates to see increased workloads.
