Williams caught three of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Jets.

Williams saw a career-high five targets as the Patriots played without Kayshon Boutte (concussion) and Mack Hollins (abdomen, IR), but the additional looks didn't result in substantial production from the rookie third-round pick, even as Drake Maye threw five touchdown passes against a weak Jets defense. Williams set up the Patriots' second touchdown of the game by drawing an 18-yard pass interference penalty in the end zone, which was followed up by a one-yard Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown run on the next play. New England's starters are expected to play in Week 18 against the Dolphins with the top seed in the AFC still in play, so Williams' role could depend on Boutte's status.