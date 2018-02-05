Patriots' Patrick Chung: Exits Super Bowl with concussion
Chung exited Sunday's game with a concussion and did not return, Doug Kyed of NESN reports.
Chung finished the game with six tackles. With an entire offseason to recover, the veteran safety will likely be ready well in advance of training camp, barring a setback.
