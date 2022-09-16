Strong (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Now that Ty Montgomery (knee) is on injured reserve and in line to miss at least four games, Strong, if available Sunday, is a candidate to see some change-of-pace snaps in the New England backfield Sunday against the Steelers. That said, the team also has the option of elevating J.J. Taylor from the practice squad, plus Rhamondre Stevenson also could see more work in passing situations Week 2.