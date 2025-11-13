Jennings (knee), who had been listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jets, is active for the contest.

On Monday, Karen Guregian of MassLive.com relayed that Jennings, who was forced out of this past Sunday's win over the Buccaneers with a knee issue after logging just five snaps, noted ahead of Week 11 action that he'd "definitely be okay. It's just a little bruise." With his active status confirmed and Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) still sidelined, Jennings is slated to work behind TreVeyon Henderson, who carried 14 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns while catching one pass for three yards versus Tampa Bay. In that context, Jennings is in line to handle complementary touches Thursday, which makes him a fantasy lineup dart this week. Additionally, practice squad elevation D'Ernest Johnson is on hand to provide backfield depth.