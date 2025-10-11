default-cbs-image
The Patriots elevated Jennings from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

It's Jennings first elevation from the practice of the season, and he's slated to serve as the Patriots' RB3 behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson during Sunday's game against the Saints. Jennings logged 13 carries for 33 yards across three regular-season games with New England in 2024.

