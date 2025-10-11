Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Elevated for Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots elevated Jennings from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
It's Jennings first elevation from the practice of the season, and he's slated to serve as the Patriots' RB3 behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson during Sunday's game against the Saints. Jennings logged 13 carries for 33 yards across three regular-season games with New England in 2024.
More News
-
Terrell Jennings: Sticking around New England•
-
Terrell Jennings: Doesn't make initial roster•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Plays in three games as a rookie•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Gets roster spot with New England•
-
Terrell Jennings: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Gets elevation from practice squad•