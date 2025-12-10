Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Not practicing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (concussion) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Jennings thus has two more opportunities to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills. If he ends up sidelined this weekend, D'Ernest Johnson and Craig Reynolds would be candidate to be elevated from the Patriots' practice squad to work behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson in Week 15.
