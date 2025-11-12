Jennings (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jets.

Per Karen Guregian of MassLive.com, Jennings -- who left Sunday's win over the Falcons after just five snaps -- suggested Monday that he'll "definitely be okay. It's just a little bruise," but his official 'questionable' designation makes his status worth tracking ahead of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. With Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) still sidelined, Jennings -- if available -- would be next in line for carries behind TreVeyon Henderson versus New York. Meanwhile, D'Ernest Johnson and Jonathan Ward are candidates to be elevated from New England's practice squad ahead of the contest.