Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency QB for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeVito (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Patriots' emergency third quarterback against the Bengals on Sunday.
DeVito is the reserve quarterback behind Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs and is restricted from playing Sunday unless both are removed from the game due to injury, illness, or ejection. DeVito has yet to appear in a single regular-season game in 2025.
More News
-
Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency No. 3 QB again•
-
Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency QB3 for Week 10•
-
Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency No. 3 QB for Week 9•
-
Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency QB for Week 8•
-
Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency No. 3 QB again•
-
Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency QB vs. New Orleans•