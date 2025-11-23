default-cbs-image
DeVito (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Patriots' emergency third quarterback against the Bengals on Sunday.

DeVito is the reserve quarterback behind Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs and is restricted from playing Sunday unless both are removed from the game due to injury, illness, or ejection. DeVito has yet to appear in a single regular-season game in 2025.

