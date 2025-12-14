Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency QB for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeVito (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Patriots' emergency third quarterback against the Bills on Sunday.
DeVito will not be allowed to play Sunday unless both Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection. DeVito has yet to appear in a regular-season game in 2025.
